Compound (COMP) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $63.01 or 0.00092020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $524.52 million and approximately $38.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,834 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,829.28561479 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.54577942 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $38,205,599.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

