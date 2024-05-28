Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 341,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

