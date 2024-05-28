Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises about 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,999,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.16. 589,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,309. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

