Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 84,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

