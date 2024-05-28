Connable Office Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 726,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.