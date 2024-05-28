Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,052. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

