Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 188,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 328,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

