Connable Office Inc. Invests $325,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 637,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.