Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $481,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 909,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,103. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.