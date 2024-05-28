Connable Office Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BIRK traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 506,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIRK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.