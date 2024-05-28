Connable Office Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Birkenstock Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:BIRK traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 506,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on BIRK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.
Birkenstock Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
