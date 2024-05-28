Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Matson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 303,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Matson stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. 127,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.