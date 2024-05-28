Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,236 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,446. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

