Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $222.59. 315,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average of $212.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.