Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,414 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $4,677,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 56,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $18,612,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.21. 9,913,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

