Connable Office Inc. Sells 58,127 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

