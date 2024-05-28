Connable Office Inc. Takes $137,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 435,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

