Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 358,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 486,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In other Consolidated Lithium Metals news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders have acquired 4,144,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

