Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 15,438.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNTX Free Report ) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.06% of Context Therapeutics worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 182,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,476. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

