Contrasting Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -73.46% -201.62% -54.25% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $63.90 million 0.86 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.57 Mesoblast $7.50 million 124.38 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -7.29

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 492.76%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.28%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.