Contrasting Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Essity AB (publ) and Church & Dwight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essity AB (publ) 1 1 1 0 2.00 Church & Dwight 3 8 6 0 2.18

Earnings & Valuation

Church & Dwight has a consensus price target of $105.56, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Church & Dwight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Essity AB (publ).

This table compares Essity AB (publ) and Church & Dwight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Church & Dwight $5.94 billion 4.38 $755.60 million $3.15 33.80

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than Essity AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Essity AB (publ) and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Church & Dwight 13.13% 20.35% 9.43%

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Essity AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce. The Consumer Goods segment provides pads, panty liners, tampons, diapers, shampoos, lotions, baby oil, skin creams, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, leakproof apparel, washable absorbent underwear, menstrual cups, toilet papers, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, and napkins under the TENA, Knix, Modibodi, Libero, Lotus, Drypers, Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Saba, Nosotras, Nuvenia TOM Organic, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Regio, Colhogar, and Familia brands through retail trade and e-commerce. The Professional Hygiene segment offers toilet papers, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soaps, hand lotions, hand sanitizers, dispensers, and cleaning and wiping products, as well as vision cleaning and data-driven cleaning solutions under the Tork brand to companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and other public venues through direct to the end-customer, e-commerce, or via distributors. Essity AB (publ) was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand. Its specialty products include animal and food productivity products, such as ARM & HAMMER baking soda as a feed additive to help dairy cow; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN used to reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as needed protein; CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast-based prebiotic; and CERTILLUS a probiotics products used in the poultry, dairy, beef, and swine industries. It offers sodium bicarbonate; and cleaning and deodorizing products. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and other discount stores, pet and other specialty stores, and websites and other e-commerce channels; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

