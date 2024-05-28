Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $45.02 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $481.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

