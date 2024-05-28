Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,845,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,396,500 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

