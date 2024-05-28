Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI makes up 0.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,244 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

