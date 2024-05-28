Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 55,353 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,353 shares during the period. Crown makes up 4.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $84,960,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 834,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,486. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

