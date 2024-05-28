Critical Review: Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) vs. Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.62% -1.61% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Fission Uranium and Critical Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fission Uranium and Critical Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 133.30%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Fission Uranium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

