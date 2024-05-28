Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $11.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00054218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

