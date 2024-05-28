Cronos Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $11.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00054925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.