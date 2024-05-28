Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 132.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.12. 2,094,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,353. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

