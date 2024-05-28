Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

