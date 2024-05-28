Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $90.59

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.59, but opened at $87.71. Danaos shares last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 58,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

