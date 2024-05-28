Decentralized Social Price Tops $20.16 on Top Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $20.16 or 0.00029058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $212.30 million and $9.67 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars.

