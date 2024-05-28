Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.2 %

NYSE DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $1,036.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

