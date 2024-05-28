Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $185.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $167.14. Approximately 8,457,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,241,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.18.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.