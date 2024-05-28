DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.90. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

