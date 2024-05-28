DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $449.14 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $12.32 or 0.00018157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $449.14 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,081.0708968 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 12.21914768 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,321,874.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

