Diana Shipping’s (DSX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSX

Diana Shipping Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 1,132,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $345.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.