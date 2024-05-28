Dignity Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,294.36 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $4,294.36 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02020147 USD and is up 13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,060.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

