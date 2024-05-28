Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.54

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 130510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

