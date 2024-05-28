Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $102.70

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.70, but opened at $109.00. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 402,161 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

