Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.45.

Shares of DOL traded down C$1.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.43. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total transaction of C$153,378.30. Insiders sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

