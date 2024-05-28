Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

