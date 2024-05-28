Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.46. 816,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,415. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $175.29 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

