Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $186.34. 612,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

