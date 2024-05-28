Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.99. 2,376,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.