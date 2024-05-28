Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

NYSE BA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.95. 3,615,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,210. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

