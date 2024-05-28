Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,405.46. 1,031,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.38 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,328.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

