Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

TEL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. 460,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

