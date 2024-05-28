Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,245. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average of $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.