Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 973,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

