Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,109,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,649,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,259. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.